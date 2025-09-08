Rosé becomes first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:53
Rosé of Blackpink made history at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, becoming the first K-pop artist to win a major category. She claimed Song of the Year for global hit “APT.” (2024), her collaboration with Bruno Mars, at the ceremony held at UBS Arena in New York.
The single, released last October, showcased Rosé’s vocals alongside Mars’ trademark pop flair. The track quickly rose on global charts, solidifying her presence as a soloist beyond Blackpink.
While BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen have all collected VMA trophies in the past, Rosé’s win marked the first time a Korean artist secured one of the show’s top honors.
Rosé received eight nominations this year, the most ever for a K-pop singer. “APT.” was up for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects. Her debut album’s title track, “Toxic Till the End” (2024), earned a nod for Best K-pop.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
