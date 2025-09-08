ZeroBaseOne achieves 6th consecutive million-seller

Boy group ZeroBaseOne has garnered its sixth consecutive million-seller with its first full-length album "Never Say Never," the group's agency said Monday.Released last Monday, the album sold 1.51 million copies in its first week of release, according to WakeOne, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.All five of the nine-member group's previous albums also surpassed the 1-million sales mark."Never Say Never" topped iTunes Top Albums charts in countries including Qatar, Russia and the Czech Republic, and debuted at No. 4 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart.The album delivers a message of encouragement to those who dream of something special in their ordinary lives, according to the band. It features 10 tracks, including the lead single "Iconik."Yonhap