 Seoul's night sky glows with 'KPop Demon Hunters' drone magic — in pictures
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 00:06 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 01:21
Jinu of Saja Boys from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Derpy the tiger from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Iconic characters and scenes from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" adorned Seoul sky above Han River on Sunday night as the city hosted a "2025 Hangang Drone Light Show."
 
A total of 1,200 drones were used for the performance which took place at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sunday from 8 p.m.
 
From Derpy the tiger and six-eyed magpie Sussie to HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, Seouls' night sky lit up with some of the film's most popular characters in colorful formations. 
 
The Sunday event was first in a five-part drone performances inspired by "KPop Demon Hunters." The remaining shows are scheduled for September 13, 20, 26 and October 18. 
 
HUNTR/X from Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appear in Seoul's night sky as part of the city's "2025 Hangang Drone Light Show" which took place at Ttukseom Hangang Park in easter Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Zoey of HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Six-eyed magpie Sussie from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Saja Boys from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Rumi of HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

Saja Boys from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

A scene from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" appears in the night sky during the “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. [NEWS1]

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
Seoul's night sky glows with 'KPop Demon Hunters' drone magic — in pictures

