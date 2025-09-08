 Lady Gaga named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:59
Lady Gaga accepts the award for artist of the year during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. [AP/YONHAP]

Lady Gaga accepts the award for artist of the year during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Pop singer Lady Gaga was named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, prevailing over heavyweights Taylor Swift and Beyonce at the fan-voted honors in New York.
 
Gaga, currently on tour with her album "Mayhem," took the stage in a black ruffled dress with giant sleeves and purple accents. She thanked her fans as she held the VMAs' Moon Person trophy.
 

"I cannot begin to tell you what this means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding," Gaga said before leaving the venue to perform a concert at Madison Square Garden.
 
Gaga's win prevented Beyonce or Swift from emerging as the most-honored artist in VMA history. The pair remain tied at 30 VMAs each.
 
Host LL Cool J kicked off the ceremony at the UBS Arena in New York with a promise of showstopping performances from legends such as Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey and a tribute to the late British rocker Ozzy Osbourne.
 
"Music is the force that brings us together," host LL Cool J said. "Tonight we are leaving everything else at the door."
 
Gaga went into the ceremony with the most nominations, 12, for songs including "Die with a Smile," her duet with Bruno Mars.
 
"Die with a Smile" was in the running for the night's top honor, video of the year. Competitors included "Birds of a Feather" (2024) by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" (2024) and Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild."
 
The VMAs began airing on MTV in 1984 and became known for memorable moments such as an onstage kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears and Gaga's appearance in a raw meat dress. CBS aired Sunday's ceremony live.
 
New categories were added this year for best country video and best pop artist.
 
The nominees for country video include "Think I'm in Love with You" (2023) by Chris Stapleton, "Liar" (2024) by Jelly Roll and Wallen's "Smile."

Reuters
Lady Gaga named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards

