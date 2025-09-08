Korea holds defense talks with Philippines, Turkey, Finland

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Philippine counterpart Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry.Ahn held a meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue, which took place earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Defense.During the meeting, Ahn thanked the Southeast Asian nation for participating in the 1950-53 Korean War as the first among Asian countries and for its continued role as a member of the UN Command.The two ministers also agreed to further expand bilateral defense cooperation under the strategic partnership established last year.Ahn and Teodoro noted that leading South Korean firms have participated in the Philippines' military modernization projects, contributing to the strengthening of the country's defense capabilities.Meanwhile, Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee met with his Turkish counterpart, Musa Heybet, and vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including military training, intelligence sharing, high-level exchanges, and technology.Lee also called for Turkey's support in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula and achieving the denuclearization of the North.In a subsequent summit between Lee and his Finnish counterpart, Esa Pulkkinen, the two vice ministers agreed to step up cooperation in defense science and technology and the arms industry, in light of increased exports of South Korean K9 self-propelled howitzers to the country since 2017.Yonhap