More in Diplomacy

Trump hints that U.S. needs more foreign battery workers: 'Let some people come'

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to depart for U.S. to finalize release of detained Koreans

Trump to 'look into' ICE raid as 300 detained Korean workers expected to return home

ICE raid surfaces risks as Korea Inc. eyes large-scale investment in United States

Seoul concludes negotiations for release of Koreans detained in Georgia