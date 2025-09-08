Lack of joint statement after Korea-U.S. summit due to investment demands
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 20:02
The Korean government did not issue a joint statement following last month’s Korea-U.S. summit because of concerns over heavy investment demands from Washington, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun on Monday.
"We initially pushed to release a statement regarding parts of the deal that were agreed on," Cho said during the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee general meeting.
“However, there were certain investments that the United States demanded that we did not accept, because that would have placed a significant burden on the Korean public.”
Cho cited Japan’s recent investment pledge of $550 billion to the United States as an example of “why our government is taking the time to negotiate.”
The agreement between Japan and the United States included provisions for Japan to further open its markets to U.S. producers in manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, food, energy, automobiles and industrial goods.
The two nations also agreed to allow the United States to decide where the $550 billion funds would go, and that a failure on the part of Japan to fully implement the deal is grounds for a tariff readjustment.
"If we were to agree to a deal similar to Japan's, we would be facing multiple problems," Minister Cho said. "We are negotiating from a very firm stance and drawing the line on what can't be accepted, which is why the process is being delayed."
When Rep. Kim Gunn of the People Power Party asked whether Korea’s “most favored nation” status by the United States in terms of semiconductor exports remains uncertain, Minister Cho replied that that is the case “for now.”
The joint summit statement under review by both nations also does not include the extension of the role and mission of U.S. Forces Korea to other regions such as Taiwan.
Regarding the recent mass detentions of Korean workers by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cho vowed to prioritize resolving the visa hurdles.
“During the summit, the United States requested large-scale investments from Korea, which we responded positively to,” he said. “To make that a reality, visa issues must be resolved first. We will continue discussions with the United States for precise measures.”
Cho added, however, that Korean visa expansion was not formally raised as an agenda item during the summit.
