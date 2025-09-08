Heavy rain, heavy heat: 4 inches of rain to hit Jeju, South Jeolla through Wednesday
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 13:31
Heavy rain is forecast in southern regions including Jeju while hot and humid weather continues to grip much of the country. Up to 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain is expected in South Jeolla and Jeju through Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Rain was forecast to begin in Jeju on Monday morning, spreading to the Jeolla provinces and South Gyeongsang later in the day and reaching North Gyeongsang by the afternoon.
Between Monday night and early Tuesday, light showers of less than 0.1 millimeter are expected in the greater Seoul area, inland Gangwon and northern Chungcheong. Southern Chungcheong may see brief rainfall from early to midmorning Tuesday.
Strong downpours with thunder and lightning are forecast in South Jeolla, South Gyeongsang and Jeju.
“From Monday night to Tuesday morning in South Jeolla and Jeju, and from Tuesday night to early Wednesday in coastal Jeonnam, coastal South Gyeongsang and Jeju, hourly rainfall may reach around 30 millimeters," the KMA said.
The agency urged caution regarding landslides, flooding, and road isolation.
Most of the rain in the south will taper off by Tuesday night, though coastal South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang may see showers into Wednesday morning. Rain will linger in Jeju until Wednesday night.
Expected precipitation totals 30 to 80 millimeters in Gwangju, South Jeolla and Jeju, with some areas exceeding 100 millimeters; 20 to 60 millimeters in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, with local totals up to 80 millimeters; 5 to 30 millimeters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang; and 5 to 20 millimeters in southern South Chungcheong and southern North Chungcheong.
Temperatures nationwide will remain above average for the time being. Heat wave warnings remain in effect for parts of South Jeolla, the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju, where perceived temperatures on Monday will reach around 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Jeju is also expected to experience tropical nights through Wednesday.
However, cooler and drier air from the north will gradually lower temperatures, leading to an easing of heat wave alerts. Daytime highs of 27 to 31 degrees Celsius are forecast on Monday, and those of 26 to 31 degrees are expected onTuesday.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON
