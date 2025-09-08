Korea Foundation to showcase cultures of friends in Public Diplomacy Week
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:16
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Korea Foundation (KF) held an opening ceremony for the seventh Public Diplomacy Week on Monday, set to start a series of events celebrating the cultures of countries with ties to Korea.
KF will celebrate this year's Public Diplomacy Week under the theme of "Connecting the World Together," offering programs and events that showcase the cultures of various countries between Monday and Sept. 27.
"During Public Diplomacy Week, the KF Global Center will open as a venue that meets diplomats, artists, university students, citizens, professionals and visitors from all around the world," said Kim Ghee-hwan, president of KF. "I thank our 33 embassies and cultural centers and 12 partner organizations who have joined us to make the events meaningful and enjoyable."
"Throughout the programs, I hope we can become more connected and meet people of different cultures and new thoughts."
The opening ceremony was held at the KF Gallery, located in the KF Global Center in Jung District, central Seoul, which will host many Public Diplomacy Week events. The exhibition "Every Encounter, a Weaving of Waves" featuring the works of Korean artists that incorporate different cultures, is also open at the gallery until Sept. 30.
Brunei's ambassador to Korea, Hajah Nooriyah binti Pengiran Lela Wijaya Pengiran Haji Yussof, also attended the ceremony and introduced Brunei's film "Kopi" (2022) that will be screened on Sept. 13.
The film revolves around the story of a young man as he navigates his life in 1970s Brunei, and is special as the country's first period piece.
More events will be held throughout Public Diplomacy Week.
On Tuesday, KF will be working with the Peruvian Embassy in Seoul and host the performance of Peruvian musician Angel Puma. A screening of the Slovakian film "The Line" (2017) will take place on Wednesday.
Events specifically for international students will also be held, such as a networking event introducing working at small- and medium-sized Korean companies and Seoul's support measures for international students scheduled for Sept. 19.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)