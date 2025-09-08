Lee calls for 'human-centered' AI future at launch of national stategy committee
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:13 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:15
-
- SARAH KIM
The Lee Jae Myung government on Monday officially launched the National AI Strategy Committee, the top body overseeing Korea's AI policies, in keeping with his campaign pledge to make the country a top-three global AI powerhouse.
"As a key driving force for national competitiveness and future prosperity, cutting-edge technologies like AI represent national strength, economic power and, ultimately, national security capabilities," President Lee Jae Myung said in his opening remarks at the launching ceremony in central Seoul. "Korea stands at a crucial turning point in history, facing a dilemma on whether to be a follower, at risk of being left behind, or a leader enjoying limitless opportunities."
Lee serves as the chair of the 50-member public-private presidential committee. Others members include Lim Moon-young, chairman of the Democratic Party's digital special committee who was tapped as standing vice chairman, 13 ministers, two presidential officials and 34 private sector members from industry, academia and research sectors.
"The vision of becoming one of the top three AI powers is a key survival strategy that will determine the future of our nation," Lee said. "If we hesitate and become complacent here, we will inevitably face the triple whammy of technological dependence, industrial decline and deepening inequality and polarization."
At the ceremony, Lee outlined four key principles for the national AI policy, consisting of a people-centered and inclusive AI strategy; a public-private "one team" approach, the growth of AI-friendly systems and balanced AI development.
Lee called for a "human-centered, inclusive AI that is easily accessible and usable for everyone," stressing the government's role in supporting the socially disadvantaged and marginalized in order to "prevent the deepening of polarization and inequality."
Likewise, he called for an approach led by the private sector and supported by the government, saying that the government "must provide strong support through strategic investments to fully utilize the private sector's creativity, dynamism and expertise."
He further urged restructuring of the entire social system to be AI-friendly, reorganizing laws, institutions and the ecosystem. He said innovation in national systems such as administration, health care and education can lead to dramatic improvements in the quality of life for the people.
Lee also said there is a need for "balanced AI development, where the entire nation develops together and the fruits of development are shared equally."
The inaugural meeting of the committee later discussed agenda items such as the direction of Korea's AI action plan, a project to establish a national AI computing center to build an "AI highway," the direction of potential AI-related laws and the drafting of operating rules for the committee.
The AI action plan consists of three key policy tasks and 12 strategic areas such as the creation of an AI innovation ecosystem, a nationwide AI-based transformation and contribution to a global AI-based society. The committee plans to establish and announce the AI action plan by November.
The meeting also discussed increasing incentives for private companies to encourage building a national AI computing center to address concerns over lackluster business prospects.
Lee at the ceremony stressed that the newly launched National AI Strategy Committee "will faithfully fulfill its role as a compass and springboard for making AI a key future growth driver for Korea."
