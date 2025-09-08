 Lee's approval rating up for 3rd straight week: Poll
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:24
President Lee Jae Myung speaks at the presidential office on Sept. 2. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the third consecutive week to 56 percent, driven by positive assessment of his livelihood-related policies, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to the Realmeter survey commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Lee's performance edged up 2.4 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment fell 3.1 percentage points to 39.2 percent.
 

The pollster attributed the rise to boosted support among centrist voters following Lee's push for policies related to people's livelihoods, including his declaration of the drought-hit east coast city of Gangneung as a state of national disaster and tightening oversight on wage arrears.
 
Lee's approval rating continued its upward trend for the third week after slipping for two straight weeks amid controversies over his special pardons for political figures on Liberation Day and proposed tax code revisions on stock investment.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,519 adults from Monday to Friday last week and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,005 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 2.1 percentage points to 44.6 percent.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party added 0.1 percentage point to 36.2 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
tags lee jae myung poll

