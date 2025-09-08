 Apartment security guards to get expanded roles under law
Apartment security guards to get expanded roles under law

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 19:57
An apartment security guard is seen organizing recycling bins on the grounds of an apartment complex in Seoul on Oct. 21, 2021. [NEWS1]

Apartment security guards will soon be legally permitted to carry out recycling and parcel management tasks, with new regulations providing an institutional basis for work they have long performed in practice.
 
The National Police Agency announced Monday that it will introduce a revised enforcement decree of the Security Services Act, set to take effect Jan. 8.
 

Under the revision, facility security duties will be expanded to include assisting with cleaning and maintenance, monitoring and organizing recycling, managing parking and storing parcels.
 
Previously, the law required the cancellation of a security company’s license if guards performed duties outside of their authorized scope, such as recycling or parcel management.
 
However, critics pointed out the gap between the law and reality, as apartment guards are commonly tasked with such responsibilities in addition to security.
 
One security company whose license had been revoked filed an administrative lawsuit, which led a court to refer the case to the Constitutional Court. In 2023, the court ruled the provision unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision.
 
The new revision is the first legal recognition of the practical range of duties performed by security guards, marking a significant step in aligning regulations with on-the-ground realities.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
