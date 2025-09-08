Authorities investigate rubber boat found on Jeju shoreline
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 12:30 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 12:49
Authorities launched an investigation after discovering an unidentified rubber boat on the shore of Jeju Island on Monday.
The Jeju Coast Guard received a report at 7:56 a.m. on Monday that a suspicious boat had been found near a haenyeo (women divers) dressing shelter in Yongsu-ri, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju City.
Coast Guard officers arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. and confirmed the presence of the boat. Inside, they found six life jackets, fishing rods and bread, identified as Chinese-made.
The Coast Guard, police and military are conducting a joint investigation to determine whether the boat was involved in an attempt to illegally enter the area or a maritime accident.
