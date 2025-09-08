 Autopsy conducted on late YouTuber 'Great Library'
Autopsy conducted on late YouTuber 'Great Library'

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 14:59
Na Dong-hyeon, better known by his YouTube handle "Daedoseogwan," or “Great Library″ [JOONGANG ILBO]

An autopsy was conducted on YouTuber Na Dong-hyeon, better known by his YouTube handle "Daedoseogwan," or “Great Library,” on Monday after the 47-year-old was recently found dead in his home.
 
“We will confirm the cause of death as needed once the results come out,” a senior official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said during a regular press briefing the same day.
 

Na was found dead in his home in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Saturday. Police and firefighters were dispatched after a friend reported being unable to reach him. No suicide note or signs of foul play were found at the scene.
 
Speculation has emerged online that Na may have died from an underlying health condition, such as heart disease, citing past livestreams where he complained of chest pain and chronic sleep deprivation.
 
Police said they are “keeping all possibilities open, including pre-existing medical conditions,” and will use the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
