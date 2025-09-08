Cops bust crime ring that activated 11,000 SIM cards with foreigners' stolen identities
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 12:55
A distribution ring that illegally activated thousands of prepaid SIM cards, using foreign nationals' passport information, and sold them to voice phishing networks has been dismantled by police.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency announced Monday that it had apprehended 71 people, including alleged members of the distribution ring and employees of budget telecom companies, whom it believed had forged private documents and violated the Telecommunications Business Act.
Seven suspects, including a ringleader in his 40s, were arrested and detained, while 47 others were indicted without detention.
Based on phishing crime reports linked to budget phone SIM cards, investigators searched 18 sales agencies and budget telecom companies nationwide, seizing 3,400 forged subscription forms and more than 400 SIM cards.
Police said the group used copies of passports, belonging mostly to citizens of Southeast Asian nations that had been illegally obtained through Telegram and other channels, to activate 11,353 prepaid SIM cards between February 2023 and May of this year. Most of the passport holders were unaware that SIM cards had been registered under their names.
Police said the ringleader, who operated a phone dealership, colluded with two telecom employees to get the SIM cards approved without identity checks. The employees authorized the activations using forged documents provided.
The ringleader promoted the scheme to other dealers, claiming that “prepaid SIM cards can be opened with just a foreign passport copy.” The illegally activated SIM cards were used in “SIM boxes” to send out mass text messages or as contact points for voice phishing victims.
The group received 30,000 won ($22) in commission for each activation, according to the police investigation. Police estimate the fraud networks inflicted 96 billion won in damages through the scheme. The SIM cards were sold to voice phishing organizations for between 200,000 won and 800,000 won each. Police believe the ringleader’s group earned 1.6 billion won in illicit proceeds.
To recover those gains, police applied for asset seizure before indictment and secured a court order to freeze 730 million won. They also asked telecom companies to terminate 7,395 illegally activated lines.
“As phishing crimes become more covert, these networks are breaking into cells, dividing responsibilities,” a police official said. “We will continue crackdowns on dealers distributing illegal SIM cards to cut off burner phones, a core tool of organized fraud, at the source.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)