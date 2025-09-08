Detained Koreans set to return, but future U.S. travel may be in jeopardy
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 17:00
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that Seoul and Washington reached an agreement to send home all of the approximately 300 Koreans detained at a construction site in Georgia on a chartered flight.
The Foreign Ministry added that it is asking U.S. authorities to ensure that the detainees are not subjected to unfair treatment, though concerns remain that they may face disadvantages if they attempt to re-enter the United States in the future.
“We are in detailed talks with the United States so that all of our nationals can return home quickly and safely by chartered flight,” a ministry official told reporters on Monday. “Once local administrative procedures are completed, we plan to repatriate them as soon as possible.”
On Saturday, the ministry set up a task force led by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to coordinate the protection of overseas nationals, negotiating with Washington for the return of those detained in the form of “voluntary departure” rather than deportation.
As of Monday morning, consular officials had met with about 250 of the approximately 300 detainees. The Korean government’s stance is to bring everyone back, but the interviews also accounted for the possibility that some may choose to remain to challenge the legality of their arrests.
“If an individual does not want to depart voluntarily, we cannot force them,” the official said. “If they wish to contest the case legally, that is their choice.”
The official added that the cost of the chartered flight will be borne by the companies involved.
Earlier, Cho Ki-joong, acting consul general in Washington, said at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Folkston, Georgia, that the detainees are expected to return “around Wednesday.”
Even if the case is resolved through voluntary departures, individuals could face obstacles when attempting to re-enter the United States.
“It varies depending on visa type and immigration status, but we are trying to minimize potential disadvantages,” the ministry official said.
“Still, U.S. legal procedures must be respected, so outcomes dependent on each person's situation will be difficult to change," the official said, hinting at disadvantages that may be imposed depending on the type of visa an individual holds or the length of their stay in the country.
Legal experts have warned that those who worked while in the United States under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, system rather than business visas such as a B-1 could face more severe consequences.
“Even with voluntary departure, records will remain with immigration authorities,” said Moon Sang-il, a U.S.-based immigration lawyer. “This could make it difficult to re-enter the United States or obtain a visa in the future.”
“Even without an overstay record, being placed in deportation proceedings alone can result in visa disadvantages if the case is not properly explained,” said attorney Choi Kyung-kyu.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to depart for Washington later Monday to finalize talks with U.S. officials on administrative procedures. He will also meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss visa issues, which lie at the root of the crisis.
In principle, foreign workers in the United States need visas such as H-1B for specialists or L-1 and E-2 for corporate transferees, but the strict requirements and lengthy processing times have led many companies to rely on "loophole visas."
The Foreign Ministry said it has not yet confirmed further cases of irregular visa use but is working closely with U.S. authorities to prevent a recurrence.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HYUN-JU, SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)