 Former baseball player arrested for assault in Busan
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:35
A police logo [NEWS1]

A former professional baseball player who later joined a Busan-based gang has been arrested for assaulting his wife, authorities from the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday. 
 
Police said they requested an arrest warrant for the man on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Domestic Violence Crimes.
 

Police said the man attacked his wife at their home in Busan around 5 a.m. on Saturday, leaving her with fractures and other injuries. Officers arrested him at the scene.
 
The suspect, who also works as an online streamer, once showcased talent as a pitcher in his youth. However, delinquent behavior derailed his career, and although he briefly joined a professional baseball team, past convictions resurfaced and prompted him to leave voluntarily.
 
He later reportedly joined a Busan-based organized crime group.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
