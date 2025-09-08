Investigation reveals negligence led to fatal Anseong bridge collapse in February

Former baseball player arrested for assault in Busan

Yeosu fines 28 restaurants for hygiene violations after complaints about rude service, unsanitary practices

Apartment security guards to get expanded roles under law

Prosecutors seek death penalty in fatal stabbing of convenience store worker

Related Stories

Four dead, six injured in highway bridge construction collapse on Gyeonggi-South Chungcheong border

Construction collapse in Gyeongju kills two workers, injured six

Two people die from a building collapse in Anseong

Deadly expressway bridge collapse spotlights systemic safety failures at Korean construction sites

Bridge collapses in Beijing after fire breaks out, no casualties reported