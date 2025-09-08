Man who fled police for littering in Busan ID'd as suspect in violent crimes
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 13:50
Police in Busan arrested a man who attempted to flee an identification check for littering with cigarette butts, only to discover he was wanted in connection with multiple violent crimes, authorities said on Monday.
Authorities from the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday that officers from its patrol unit saw three men smoking and discarding cigarette butts on the street near Gunam-ro, close to Haeundae Beach, while on foot patrol on Thursday.
When officers approached them, one of the men suddenly threw off his slippers and ran. Police pursued him for about 200 meters (656 feet) and saw him enter a building. They requested backup and began searching inside.
Officers discovered bloodstains on the fifth floor resulting from scrapes on the soles of his feet while running. He did not resist arrest near an elevator on the same level.
After verifying his identity, police confirmed that he was listed as a wanted suspect in two violent crime cases, including assault.
The same patrol unit also arrested another man in Suyeong District on Wednesday after receiving a tip from residents. That suspect was wanted nationwide in connection with 10 fraud-related cases.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
