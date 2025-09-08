 Military authorities launch investigation into soldier's death in Goyang
Military authorities launch investigation into soldier's death in Goyang

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 16:51
The police logo [YONHAP]

A noncommissioned officer was found dead in military housing at an Army base in Goyang, Gyeonggi, prompting an investigation by military authorities.
 
According to the military, the body of the soldier was discovered by a colleague at around 8 a.m. Monday in a military apartment at an Army unit in Goyang.
 

No signs of foul play have been found so far, according to initial reports.
 
Military authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
