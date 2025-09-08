Travel content creator dies after falling at Mongolian volcano site
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 13:32
A travel content creator died after falling at a popular volcano site in northern Mongolia last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.
The woman fell on Aug. 28 at the Uran Togoo volcano, according to the ministry. She had more than 90,000 followers on social media and was traveling in the region at the time.
“She is believed to have lost her balance when a sudden gust of wind hit while she was taking photos on top of the volcano," a ministry official said.
The official added that authorities are working with local officials to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Uran Togoo, which stands 1,688 meters (1,846 yards) above sea level, has a crater about 500 to 600 meters wide and 50 to 60 meters deep. The inside of the crater contains grassland and small ponds, and the site is recognized for its geological value.
The extinct volcano is near Khovsgol, a region popular with Korean tourists, and is a well-known trekking destination.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
