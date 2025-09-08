 Two Busan middle schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two Busan middle schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 14:10
Police were dispatched to a high school in Nam District, Busan, at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 29, to conduct a search after a report was filed claiming an explosive device had been planted on campus. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Police were dispatched to a high school in Nam District, Busan, at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 29, to conduct a search after a report was filed claiming an explosive device had been planted on campus. [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
Students were evacuated from two middle schools in Busan on Monday after the schools received faxed threats claiming explosives had been planted on the campuses.
 
According to police, a fax containing a threat that a bomb had been installed on campus was sent to a school in the city's Buk District around 10:30 a.m. A staff member who received the fax alerted authorities, and students were promptly evacuated.
 

Related Article

Around the same time, a similar fax was received at another school in Suyeong District, also prompting an evacuation.
 
Police and fire authorities deployed emergency response teams to both schools to conduct searches.
 
The faxes were sent from Japan, police said. A similar incident occurred on Aug. 29, when two high schools in Busan received bomb threats via fax. No explosives were found in that case.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags bomb threat busan school

More in Social Affairs

Rebuilding Korea Party still rudderless after leadership resigns over sexual misconduct scandal

Korea plans flagship store for cultural heritage at Gyeongbok Palace

'Economy might be taking a toll': Cheap Chinese gadgets the star of IFA 2025

Autopsy conducted on late YouTuber 'Great Library'

Two Busan middle schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

Related Stories

Man fined 6 million won for threatening bystanders with homemade bomb in public

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store

Customer claims to plant bomb at fast food restaurant: 'The delivery was late'

Man turns himself in for posting bomb threat against game developer

Suwon bomb threat was a disgruntled delivery driver's prank, police find
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)