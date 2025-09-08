Two Busan middle schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 14:10
Students were evacuated from two middle schools in Busan on Monday after the schools received faxed threats claiming explosives had been planted on the campuses.
According to police, a fax containing a threat that a bomb had been installed on campus was sent to a school in the city's Buk District around 10:30 a.m. A staff member who received the fax alerted authorities, and students were promptly evacuated.
Around the same time, a similar fax was received at another school in Suyeong District, also prompting an evacuation.
Police and fire authorities deployed emergency response teams to both schools to conduct searches.
The faxes were sent from Japan, police said. A similar incident occurred on Aug. 29, when two high schools in Busan received bomb threats via fax. No explosives were found in that case.
