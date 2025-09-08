U.S. politician who reported the LG-Hyundai plant to ICE faces online backlash

Two Busan middle schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

'Economy might be taking a toll': Cheap Chinese gadgets the star of IFA 2025

Korea plans flagship store for cultural heritage at Gyeongbok Palace

Rebuilding Korea Party still rudderless after leadership resigns over sexual misconduct scandal

Related Stories

A 12-year project for MAGA

White House announces new $200M ballroom as part of Trump's latest makeover of 'The People's House'

A UFC fight at the White House? Dana White says it's happening as part of deal with Paramount

U.S. to target more businesses after Hyundai raid, top official says

Trump to 'look into' ICE raid as 300 detained Korean workers expected to return home