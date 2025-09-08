 After giving a gift…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

After giving a gift…

Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:14
 
Korea viewed massive investments in the United States, including the Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia, as a kind of “gift” in line with requests from the Donald Trump administration. But Seoul was shocked when U.S. immigration authorities staged a sweeping raid last weekend, detaining about 475 workers, including over 300 Koreans. The unprecedented Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation prompted Seoul to voice “concern and regret,” underscoring unease that political enforcement overshadowed what was meant to symbolize goodwill and a deeper economic partnership. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

After giving a gift…

Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key

Sunday's fortune: Life may give you a Peach

Saturday's fortune: Meaningful connections are the heart and Seol of today

Friday's fortune: Focus on having a Good Day

Related Stories

Believe it or not, but...

Unprecedented…

The "main star" of the PPP national convention

Cooperation is out of the question…

Oh dear...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)