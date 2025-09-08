After giving a gift…

Korea viewed massive investments in the United States, including the Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia, as a kind of “gift” in line with requests from the Donald Trump administration. But Seoul was shocked when U.S. immigration authorities staged a sweeping raid last weekend, detaining about 475 workers, including over 300 Koreans. The unprecedented Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation prompted Seoul to voice “concern and regret,” underscoring unease that political enforcement overshadowed what was meant to symbolize goodwill and a deeper economic partnership. [PARK YONG-SEOK]