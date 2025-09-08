Xi and Kim raise glasses but calculate differently

U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to isolate China has fallen short. At last week’s 80th anniversary of China's victory in World War II, Chinese President Xi Jinping stood on Tiananmen’s reviewing stand with the leaders of Russia and North Korea, solidifying his image as a standard-bearer of the anti-Western camp. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country Washington hopes will counterbalance China in Asia, had already appeared at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The Wall Street Journal warned that unless Trump engages more seriously, the United States could lose its confrontation with hostile powers. Xi declared his opposition to “bloc confrontation and bullying” and voiced support for a multilateral trade system anchored by the World Trade Organization. Trump may have provoked the fight, but Xi appears to be holding the advantage in this age of unending disorder.For North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, it was also a debut that looked like a victory. Xi, in his summit with Kim, made no mention of denuclearization. Analysts saw this as signaling an acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear status, abandoning the “dual-track” policy that had paired denuclearization with a peace treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin, indebted to Kim, has long treated North Korea as a de facto nuclear state. Trump has at times casually referred to Pyongyang as a “nuclear power.” Kim may now demand the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Korea not for dismantling his arsenal but as the price of mere arms control.Whether China will go as far as Russia in recognizing North Korea as a nuclear state is doubtful. Xi is mounting a charm offensive to establish Chinese leadership as an alternative to the United States. Binding himself too tightly to two pariah states would undermine that effort. This is why no formal trilateral summit of China, Russia and North Korea has taken place. To crown Kim as a legitimate nuclear power would mark a serious break with international norms.North Korea is, meanwhile, in economic distress, with rice prices and market costs surging. Kim, having secured his security backstop from Russia, hopes to use Chinese aid to stabilize the economy. He brought economic officials rather than generals to Beijing. But whether he will obtain substantial assistance is uncertain. China has provided food and fuel, but only at subsistence levels. North Korea has relied on China for an average of 93.9 percent of its trade over the past decade, yet remains one of the poorest countries in the world, with an economy just one-fortieth the size of Korea’s. The notion of leaning on Russia for security and China for economic growth is more aspiration than reality.The stalled New Yalu River Bridge between Dandong, China, and Sinuiju, North Korea, illustrates the strains. China completed its four-lane, 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) cable-stayed span in 2014. Yet, it has never opened because North Korea has not finished its connecting roads. The reasons lie in mistrust and fear. After the Cold War, China joined Russia in backing United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang’s nuclear program. When those measures choked off funds, Pyongyang lashed out, calling Beijing a “thousand-year enemy.” North Korea learned the danger of overdependence on a partner it suspects might betray it. The unopened bridge, now in the project's 11th year, stands as a monument to that anxiety.Kim knows he needs China to keep his system afloat. But what North Korea requires most is normalization with the United States. Diplomatic ties with Washington would guarantee regime survival and bring capital and technology. A connected North Korea could prosper without clinging to its nuclear arsenal, instead conforming to international rules. For China, too, living beside a normalized North Korea would be preferable to coexisting with a neighbor clinging to weapons of mass destruction.History shows how close such normalization once came. In 1998, after North Korea launched its first intercontinental missile, Clinton sent former Defense Secretary William Perry as a special envoy to Pyongyang. In October 2000, Kim Jong-il finally reciprocated by dispatching Vice Marshal Jo Myong-rok to Washington with a personal letter. A joint communiqué declared an end to hostile intent, and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright soon visited Pyongyang. Clinton even considered a final trip himself, but time ran out. Why Pyongyang waited 17 months to respond remains a mystery.The North Korean problem is a complex equation of nuclear arms, diplomacy and economics. China’s role is limited. Normalization with the United States is the decisive factor. Korea, with its deep knowledge of the United States and its stake in peace, can help temper Pyongyang’s insecurity and move it toward denuclearization and ties with Washington. Having suffered war, Koreans yearn for peace more than anyone. President Lee Jae Myung, describing himself as a “pacemaker” for denuclearization through a three-step plan of freeze, reduction and dismantlement, must persuade Trump, who casts himself as a “peacemaker,” and Xi, who seeks global stature. The path is to transform a pariah into a normal state and free the peninsula from nuclear threats.The process cannot be rushed. The first priority is to reinforce the Korea-U.S. alliance many times over and strengthen trilateral cooperation with Japan to secure American trust. Only then will there be room for cautious steps toward peace.