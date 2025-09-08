Time for Korea to prepare for stablecoins

Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to the value of legal tender such as the dollar or the Korean won. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, they can function as actual money and easily cross borders thanks to blockchain technology. Demand for dollar stablecoins has surged. The leading example, Tether, now has an issuance exceeding $100 billion. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump integrated stablecoins into the financial system through the GENIUS Act.Why did the United States move to regulate stablecoins? The potential for abuse is clear. They can be used for money laundering or to bypass financial sanctions, allowing funds to reach adversarial states such as Russia. Yet Washington decided the benefits outweighed the risks.The United States stood to gain considerably. A market worth hundreds of billions of dollars had been dominated by Tether, an offshore company registered in El Salvador and operating outside U.S. jurisdiction. By bringing stablecoins under its legal framework, the GENIUS Act requires issuers to comply or face expulsion within three years. It is a way of domesticating what had been a wild frontier.Stablecoins also help Washington address its debt problem. Global demand for dollars already exceeds supply, and in countries where local currencies are unstable, the dollar is widely used. In those places, dollar stablecoins are especially convenient. Because stablecoin reserves are held primarily in U.S. Treasury bonds, rising demand translates directly into greater demand for Treasurys.Korea’s situation is different. There is little overseas demand for the won. Earlier attempts to launch won-pegged stablecoins on international exchanges failed due to a lack of users. Institutionalization might eventually create new demand, but for now, the market is small. As such, Korea cannot expect the kind of Treasury support that the United States enjoys.Even so, a won-denominated stablecoin could play an important role in developing Korea's blockchain ecosystem. Stablecoins reduce inefficiencies in traditional finance and are vital for blockchain growth. They can also cut transaction costs. Credit card merchant fees still hover around 1 to 2 percent. A won stablecoin could inject competition into the networks dominated by Visa and Mastercard, lowering fees for businesses and consumers alike.Several priorities should guide Korea’s discussion of legalization. The first is consumer protection against market overheating. Even without regulation in place, competition is already fierce. The stablecoin market is winner-takes-all, with minimal operating costs and immense profits. Tether, for instance, $13 billion in 2024 with a staff of just over 100. In Korea’s smaller market, intense competition could easily lead to financial accidents. Regulation of issuers is therefore essential. Beyond requiring minimum capital, rules similar to banks’ capital adequacy ratios should apply, since stablecoin issuers structurally resemble highly leveraged financial institutions. Current bills focus only on capital requirements and need to be supplemented with ratio-based safeguards.A second issue is the public nature of the profits involved. Tether’s billions in annual revenue come mainly from seigniorage, the profit derived from issuing currency. Seigniorage is a public benefit tied to the state's monopoly on legal tender. In Korea, this profit would normally accrue to the state through the Bank of Korea, not to private companies. Commercial banks also benefit from seigniorage through interest margins, but they are regulated because of their public role. Policymakers must decide what public responsibilities to impose on stablecoin issuers if they are to profit from money creation.The third issue is foreign exchange. The use of dollar stablecoins for remittances is likely to grow. Migrant workers may send wages home this way, while companies may use them to settle trade payments. Such transactions bypass Korea’s existing foreign exchange law. More troubling, offshore stablecoins such as Tether — beyond both Korean and U.S. oversight — are already traded domestically. Any regulatory framework must include measures to address foreign stablecoins alongside domestic issuers.Korea faces a paradox. In a winner-takes-all market, competition without oversight risks financial instability. At the same time, stablecoins could reduce costs, enhance innovation and strengthen the country's position in digital finance. Appropriate regulation of issuers, coupled with a clear discussion of their public responsibilities, will be crucial if Korea is to avoid risks while capturing the benefits of this emerging technology.