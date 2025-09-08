The monastery of science and truth: The Salk Institute

Jonas Salk, the physician who developed the polio vaccine and saved millions of children worldwide, dreamed of building a nonprofit research institute funded by his patent income. His plan was to establish an innovative center for biology and neuroscience, attracting leading scholars of his time. For this vision, he placed architecture at the forefront and turned to Prof. Louis Kahn of Yale University, one of the century’s most celebrated architects.The chosen site was La Jolla, a coastal town near Los Angeles, renowned as one of the finest resorts in the United States. Overlooking the Pacific, the Salk Institute was completed in 1965. From the outset, it was praised both for its scientific facilities and its architectural achievement. Today, the institute is designated as a national historic landmark.Kahn arranged the institute’s two laboratory wings in symmetrical lines framing a broad central plaza. Following his design philosophy, each building combined “servant” levels—mechanical floors carrying utilities—with “served” levels dedicated to research. By separating infrastructure into tiers, he freed the laboratories from spatial constraints, giving scientists the flexibility to reconfigure workspaces as projects evolved. Inspired by the silence and light of the monastery at Assisi, Kahn infused the institute with a contemplative atmosphere that made it feel like a monastery for scientific inquiry.The central plaza has often been called one of the greatest spaces of the 20th century. Originally intended as a garden, it was transformed after consultation with Mexican architect Luis Barragán, who advised leaving it empty. The result was a marble expanse leading the eye toward the ocean, cut by a narrow stream of water running directly to the horizon. The plaza evokes a philosophical interplay of void and fullness, with the sky as its ceiling, the sea as its floor and the concrete structures forming its walls. Along the edges, 36 individual studies project outward, their rhythmic pattern reinforcing the site’s harmony.Salk told Kahn he wanted a building so beautiful that even Picasso would visit. Kahn responded with spaces that astonished through simplicity and scale. In the decades since, the institute has become one of the world’s foremost scientific centers, home to 11 Nobel laureates and the birthplace of pioneering therapies.