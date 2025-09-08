Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Life feels painted with happiness.
🔹 Laughter fills your day.
🔹 Today is the best day.
🔹 Knock, and the door will open.
🔹 You may do work you love.
🔹 Awaited news or results may arrive.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 A warm, comforting day.
🔹 Compassion blossoms.
🔹 Learning has no age limit.
🔹 Starting late is still starting on time.
🔹 Say yes instead of no.
🔹 Even a long journey begins with one step.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 News from relatives may come.
🔹 You might acquire something new.
🔹 Mixed outcomes possible.
🔹 Put new ideas in a fresh setting.
🔹 Be patient — proceed slowly and carefully.
🔹 Begin early to avoid delays.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Mixed | 🧭 West
🔹 Money may be your only reliable ally.
🔹 Beware of insincere flattery.
🔹 What you see and hear may differ.
🔹 Don’t assume everything is good.
🔹 Too much kindness may be mistaken for obligation.
🔹 Boldness may invite trouble — tread carefully.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Take time for yourself.
🔹 Avoid lending or borrowing money.
🔹 Plan first, act later.
🔹 Brainstorm with others for fresh ideas.
🔹 Drink water and stay hydrated.
🔹 Allow moments of calm reflection.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Contentment | 🧭 North
🔹 Life thrives on compassion.
🔹 Giving and receiving affection are balanced.
🔹 Spouses are your greatest allies.
🔹 Work on something meaningful and promising.
🔹 Married couples focus on family growth.
🔹 Romantic interests may intensify.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Today is your youngest day — live it fully.
🔹 Age is just a number; live with passion.
🔹 Do what you want and must.
🔹 Don’t postpone today’s work.
🔹 Act with confidence and boldness.
🔹 Luck with money rises.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t fear what’s new.
🔹 Don’t carry your children’s burdens.
🔹 Share wisdom or guidance.
🔹 Foster cooperative, win-win relationships.
🔹 Start carefully — the first step matters most.
🔹 Build inner strength and resilience.
🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 West
🔹 Harmony at home is the root of happiness.
🔹 Two are better than one, three even better.
🔹 Everything may feel just right.
🔹 Support comes from above and below.
🔹 Unity and cooperation ensure success.
🔹 Team spirit is strong today.
🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving — discern carefully.
🔹 Organize to avoid forgetfulness.
🔹 Too many leaders cause confusion.
🔹 Life can feel like survival of the fittest.
🔹 Don’t compare yourself — build confidence.
🔹 You’re unique simply for being yourself.
🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Handle tasks yourself where possible.
🔹 Teach methods, not shortcuts.
🔹 Use the right tools for the right job.
🔹 Ignore distractions and stay on course.
🔹 Early effort leads to advantage.
🔹 Maintain optimism and positivity.
🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Find small hobbies or routines.
🔹 Create joy through leisure.
🔹 Be bold and proactive.
🔹 Take the first step — half the work is done.
🔹 Energy and optimism fill your day.
🔹 Be ambitious and forward-looking.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)