LG Twins become 1st team to clinch KBO postseason spot

The LG Twins have become the first team to clinch a postseason berth in Korean baseball this season.Through Sunday's action, the Twins are leading the 10-team KBO with a record of 78-47-3. With 16 games remaining, they are five games ahead of the second-place Hanwha Eagles. The KT Wiz, in the fifth and final postseason spot, are 15 games back of the Twins with 15 games to play, ensuring that the Twins will not finish lower than fifth even if they lose all their remaining games.The Twins will be playing in their seventh consecutive postseason, tied for the longest such streak since the league expanded to 10 clubs in 2015.The Doosan Bears have played in every postseason from 2015 to 2021.The Twins won the Korean Series title in 2023, their first championship in 29 years, and are now going for their second title in three seasons.Over the course of the entire 43-year history of the league, the Samsung Lions hold the record for the most consecutive trips to the postseason with 12 — spanning 1997 to 2008.They entered the month of August in second place, trailing the Eagles by two games, but they enjoyed a 5 1/2-game lead over the Eagles at the top by the end of that month. The Twins have been in first place every day since Aug. 7.yonhap