다시 이어진 옛 인연, 독일어 연습하고 포치 만날 준비하는 손흥민
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:23
Blasts from the past: Son Heung-min brushes off German, prepares to meet Poch
Friday, September 5, 2025
Son Heung-min will keep the Korean national team armband this weekend as the Taeguk Warriors take on the United States in New Jersey, where the Los Angeles FC star is also likely to be reunited with former manager and mentor Mauricio Pochettino.
keep the armband: 주장직을 유지하다
take on: 상대하다, 맞붙다
이번 주말 뉴저지에서 미국 대표팀과 맞붙는 손흥민은 태극전사의 주장 완장을 계속 착용한다. 로스앤젤레스 FC의 스타는 옛 감독이자 스승인 마우리시오 포체티노와 재회할 가능성도 크다.
Korea face Team USA on Saturday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, or at 6 a.m. on Sunday on TV screens across Korea. It’s the first of two friendlies for the Taeguk Warriors, with a clash with Mexico also slated for Sept. 9. Both games are clearly 2026 FIFA World Cup tune-up games, with the United States, Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties for that tournament.
slated for: 예정된
tune-up game: (본 경기 전) 조율 경기, 평가전
sharing hosting duties: 공동 개최하다
한국은 토요일 해리슨 스포츠일러스트레이티드 스타디움에서 미국과 맞붙는다. 한국 시간으로는 일요일 오전 6시에 중계된다. 이번 경기는 두 차례 평가전 중 첫 번째로, 오는 9월 9일 멕시코와의 대결도 예정돼 있다. 두 경기는 모두 2026년 FIFA 월드컵(미국, 멕시코, 캐나다 공동 개최)을 위한 모의고사 성격이다.
Korea manager Hong Myung-bo confirmed earlier this week that Son will keep the captaincy for those friendlies. The 33-year-old has held the armband since 2018, despite Hong hinting even earlier this week that maybe it was time for a change.
hint: 암시하다
한국 대표팀 홍명보 감독은 이번 주 초 손흥민이 평가전에서 주장직을 유지한다고 확인했다. 올해 33세인 손흥민은 2018년부터 주장을 맡고 있으며, 홍 감독이 앞서 “변화의 시점이 될 수도 있다”는 암시를 주었음에도 불구하고 자리를 지켰다.
But while things remain fairly normal at the national team — although Son’s long-time attacking partner Hwang Hee-chan is conspicuously absent due to a lack of club playing time — there are plenty of full circle moment callbacks to earlier in his career for the Korean captain this week.
conspicuously absent: 눈에 띄는 빈자리
full circle moment: 과거와 연결되는 순간, 인생이 한 바퀴 도는 듯한 장면
callback: 과거를 불러일으키는 사건
대표팀 분위기는 비교적 평소와 같다. 하지만 손흥민의 오랜 공격 파트너인 황희찬이 소속팀 출전 부족으로 빠지면서 눈에 띄는 빈자리가 생겼다. 이번 주 손흥민 주장에겐 자신의 선수 경력 초반을 떠올리게 할만한 회상의 순간이 많을 것이다.
The first and most obvious is Pochettino, the United States manager that recruited Son to Tottenham in 2015 and managed him at the club until 2019, including leading Spurs all the way to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season.
recruit: 영입하다
lead all the way to: 끝까지 이끌다
우선 가장 눈에 띄는 인연은 포체티노다. 미국 대표팀 감독을 맡고 있는 그는 2015년 손흥민을 토트넘으로 데려왔고, 2019년까지 팀을 지휘하며 2018~2019시즌 챔피언스리그 결승까지 이끌었다.
Son and Pochettino will inevitably be reunited on the sidelines of Saturday’s game, the first time the Korean captain has faced a Pochettino-managed team since Spurs played Chelsea on May 2 last year.
be reunited on the sidelines: (경기장) 벤치에서 재회하다
손흥민과 포체티노는 토요일 불가피하게 경기장 벤치에서 재회한다. 손흥민이 포체티노가 이끄는 팀을 상대하는 것은 지난해 5월 2일 토트넘과 첼시 경기 이후 처음이다.
But Son is also digging even further back into his career this week, as he brushes off his German skills to chat with new national team recruit Jens Castrop.
brush off skills: (잊었던 능력을) 다시 꺼내 연습하다
손흥민은 경력의 더 과거로 거슬러 올라가 잊었던 독일어를 다시 꺼내 연습하고 있다. 한국 대표팀에 새로 합류한 옌스 카스트로프와 대화를 나누기 위해서다.
Castrop, a 22-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder, was the first mixed-race player to be called up to the Korean men’s national team. Born in Germany to a Korean mother and German father, Castrop is more comfortable speaking German than Korean.
called up to: (대표팀 등에) 발탁되다, 징집되다
보루시아 묀헨글라트바흐의 22세 미드필더 카스트로프는 한국 축구 남자 대표팀에 발탁된 첫 혼혈 선수다. 독일에서 한국인 어머니와 독일인 아버지 사이에서 태어난 그에겐 한국어보다 독일어가 더 편하다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
