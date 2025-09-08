다시 이어진 옛 인연, 독일어 연습하고 포치 만날 준비하는 손흥민

More in Football

Korea head coach praises captain Son Heung-min for leadership in win over U.S.

PSG hit with double injury blow as Dembélé and Doué ruled out for weeks

Son Heung-min gets goal, assist in 2-0 win over U.S.

National football team forward shakes off disappointment over failed Germany move

Blasts from the past: Son Heung-min brushes off German, prepares to meet Poch