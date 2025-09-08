Korea head coach praises captain Son Heung-min for leadership in win over U.S.

Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung uncertain for Mexico friendly due to hamstring injury

Pressure mounts on Pochettino after 2-0 loss to Korea

Keeper Jo shines in U.S. friendly win as players vie for World Cup spots

