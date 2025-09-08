Korean midfielder Lee Jae-sung uncertain for Mexico friendly due to hamstring injury
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 11:54
Veteran midfielder Lee Jae-sung's availability for Korea's friendly match against Mexico on Tuesday remains unclear due to a hamstring injury.
Lee, 33, was subbed off after he exhibited pain in the friendly against the United States on Saturday, during which he registered one assist to contribute to a 2-0 win.
"Lee was diagnosed with a minor tear in his right hamstring and will need about a week of rest," a national team source said on Monday. "Although the injury is relatively minor, pushing him too hard could aggravate it, so rest is necessary. His participation in the upcoming match against Mexico is unclear. Lee himself is determined to stay with the team through the end of this training camp."
Lee's absence leaves fellow midfielders with a big hole to fill, as the versatile midfielder covers a great distance and acts as an engine in the Korean midfield.
Korea manager Hong Myung-bo has an option to start Bae Jun-ho, who was subbed in for Lee on Saturday. The squad also has Jens Castrop, the first foreign-born player of mixed heritage to play for the Korean men's squad. He featured in Saturday's friendly and made agile movements in the absence of Hwang In-beom, who is out with injury.
Lee's injury comes one game before he could reach his 100th cap mark. The midfielder has been a key player for the Korean squad since making his first cap in 2015.
He played all 10 matches of the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup, during which he picked up four goals and one assist.
Korea will face Mexico at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, which will cap off the Taeguk Warriors' September friendly schedule.
The October friendly series also awaits Korea, with the country playing Brazil on Oct. 10 and Paraguay on Oct. 14 at home.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
