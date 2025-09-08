New Zealand crushes Ireland 40-0 at Women's Rugby World Cup

The only team with a winning record against defending champions New Zealand lost it after Ireland was blown away 40-0 in the Women's Rugby World Cup in Brighton on Sunday.Ireland had won two of their three contests, most recently last September. But a much-changed New Zealand — only nine survivors from the 29-27 loss last year — was too strong, too quick and too slick after two stuttering wins over Spain and Japan.Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee finished three of New Zealand's six tries — her second successive World Cup hat trick. Renee Holmes made five conversions from the sideline and had a late end-to-end try ruled out by a slight knock-on.Both teams were already through to the quarterfinals but New Zealand, by winning the pool, will play the loser of the late France-South Africa match in the quarterfinals next weekend.Ireland will play the winner of that match and hope co-captain Edel McMahon and fullback Stacey Flood are available after leaving injured.Ireland was up for the Pool C decider, starting a staredown after the Black Ferns' haka. That ramped up the tension in the 31,000-strong crowd.The Irish also started well but couldn't get across the line, a running theme. New Zealand was ruthless at the other end, focusing effective pressure on Irish playmaker Dannah O'Brien. The forwards constantly broke the line and the backs kept hitting the Irish behind the gain line.The 18-year-old Sorensen-McGee gave the last pass for Stacey Waaka to score the opening try, then prop Chryss Viliko powered over from lineout ball. Sorensen-McGee's first try, set up by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Waaka, put them 19-0 up at halftime.Ireland had try chances in the second half, but the ball bounced out before Amee-Leigh Costigan could touch it and hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald was held up over the line.Meanwhile, Sorensen-McGee was set up for two more tries by her fellow backs, and New Zealand capped a statement win after the full-time hooter by running out from their 22. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Sorensen-McGee and Jorja Miller combined to send in Maia Joseph, and Holmes' touchline conversion gave them their biggest win against Ireland.Japan earned a first pool match win in 31 years after seeing off Spain in York.Spain finished its seventh World Cup without a win for the first time.The Sakura Fifteen responded to a 14-5 halftime deficit by scoring four consecutive tries.Japan, already dominating territory and possession, simply became more patient in the second half and frustrated Las Leonas into conceding 16 penalties. Spain went on a yellow-card warning twice from Sara Cox, who became the first female referee to control 50 tests.Japan captain and flanker Iroha Nagata, who went to the 2017 World Cup as a center, busted three tackles to open the second-half scoring. Prop Wako Kitano, Japan's strongest player, barged over next, followed by wing Komachi Imakugi.Spain scrumhalf Anne Fernandez de Corres received a yellow card for head contact on Japan midfielder Haruka Hirotsu, who went off for a head injury check. Her brief replacement, No. 8 Jennifer Nduka, finished a 20-phase attack for Japan's fifth try.Japan has won World Cup games since 1994 but they were for minor playoff positions.Spain went to Japan in July for the first time and lost both tests 32-19 and 30-19 but used the lessons to lead 14-5.After an opening try by Japan fullback Sora Nishimura, the eventual player of the match, Spain powered over forwards Cristina Blanco and 38-year-old lock Monica Castelo, who retired after Spain missed the 2022 World Cup. Castelo is retiring for good this time with captain Laura Delgado.Italy beat Brazil 64-3 for a record-high World Cup win.AP