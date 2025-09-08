'I love the smell of deportations in the morning': Trump references 'Apocalypse Now' as he warns of troop deployment to Chicago
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 18:31
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a major troop deployment and immigrant crackdown in Chicago with a social media post referencing the 1979 war film “Apocalypse Now.”
Trump uploaded an image on Truth Social on Saturday with the caption “Chipocalypse Now,” a bit of wordplay seemingly combining “Apocalypse Now” and Chicago. The doctored image showed Trump wearing a cavalry hat and sunglasses against a backdrop of helicopters and a burning beach.
In the film, Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, played by Robert Duvall, orders helicopters to bomb a village with napalm so his men can surf on the beach. Watching the coastline go up in flames, Kilgore famously declares, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”
Trump echoed the line in his post, writing, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning […] Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”
U.S. media interpreted the post as a suggestion that Trump may consider deploying the military to Chicago in a similar fashion. He has already hinted at deploying or calling in the National Guard in other Democratic strongholds, including Washington, Los Angeles and New York.
Chicago, long a Democratic stronghold and known as former President Barack Obama’s “political home,” has been a particular target of Trump’s criticism. Earlier this month, he wrote on Truth Social: “Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker immediately pushed back to the “Chipocalypse” post, writing on X, “The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.”
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also responded, writing on X: “The President’s threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump.”
In response to the backlash, Trump said on Sunday he was not seeking “war” with Chicago but insisted that his goal was to “clean them up.”
“We’re going to clean them up so they don’t kill five people every weekend,” he told reporters at the White House. “That’s not war, that’s common sense.”
