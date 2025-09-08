 Musk's SpaceX spends $17 billion to acquire spectrum licenses from EchoStar
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 21:55
 
Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Vivatech fair Friday, June 16, 2023 in Paris. Vivatech is Europe's biggest startup and tech event. [AP/YONHAP]

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reached a deal worth about $17 billion with EchoStar for spectrum licenses that it will use to beef up its Starlink satellite network.
 
The deal for EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses includes up to $8.5 billion in cash and up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock. SpaceX will make approximately $2 billion in cash interest payments on EchoStar debt through November 2027.
 

SpaceX and EchoStar will enter into a long-term commercial agreement, which will allow EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers to access SpaceX’s next-generation Starlink Direct to Cell service.
 
Shares of EchoStar surged more than 23 percent before the market opened Monday.
 
Last month, AT&T said that it would spend $23 billion to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar, a significant expansion of its low- and mid-band coverage networks.
 
EchoStar said that it anticipates that the AT&T deal and the SpaceX transaction will resolve recent inquiries from the Federal Communications Commission about the rollout of 5G technology in the United States.
 
EchoStar said Monday that it will use the proceeds from the sale partly to pay down debt. Current operations of Dish TV, Sling and Hughes will not be impacted, the company said.

AP
