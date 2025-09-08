Trump hints that U.S. needs more foreign battery workers: 'Let some people come'
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 12:31
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday raised concerns regarding the shortage of skilled workers in the U.S. battery industry and suggested that foreign specialists should be brought in temporarily to help train U.S. workers.
“When they're building batteries, if you don't have people in this country right now that know about batteries, maybe we should help them along and let some people come in and train our people to do complex things, whether it's battery manufacturing or computer manufacturing or building ships,” said Trump, speaking to reporters after returning to Joint Base Andrews near Washington after attending the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York.
His comments came in response to questions about the Thursday raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor joint battery plant construction site in Georgia, after which more than 300 Koreans were detained.
“We have a lot of industries that we don't have anymore, and we're going to have to train people, and the way you train people is bring people in, know what they're doing and let them stay for a little while and help,” Trump said. “So I'm going to look at that.”
The remarks marked a shift from the day before, when he defended immigration authorities, saying the detained Koreans were “illegal aliens” and ICE was doing its job.
Trump's emphasis on labor exchange has drawn attention to whether the issue of expanding work visas — potentially including a Korea-specific E-4 visa — will be resolved. Critics have said his administration has urged foreign investment into the United States but has been overly restrictive in issuing visas for technical personnel.
Asked whether the incident could strain Korea-U.S. relations, Trump replied, “We have a great relationship with South Korea, really good relationship.”
On his Truth Social account later in the day, Trump urged foreign companies to comply with U.S. immigration law but also promised to address the difficulties they face in dispatching skilled workers to the United States.
“I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws. Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products,” Trump wrote.
“And we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers,” he further wrote. “Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY WI MOON-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)