Trump to 'look into' ICE raid as 300 detained Korean workers expected to return home
Published: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:58 Updated: 08 Sep. 2025, 10:59
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
More than 300 Korean workers detained at an immigration detention facility in Georgia are expected to return home on a chartered flight as early as Wednesday, according to an official at Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the Korean Embassy in Washington told reporters on Sunday that the repatriation is expected “around Wednesday,” following a visit to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Folkston, Georgia.
The chartered flight is expected to depart from Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, located about a 50-minute drive from the Folkston facility.
Trump commented on the situation during a press briefing on Sunday at Andrews Air Force Base, upon returning from the U.S. Open. "It's a very interesting situation that took place in Georgia," he said. "I heard about it yesterday, at the same time ICE was doing right because they were here illegally, but we do have to work something out."
"So we bring in experts, so that our people can be trained so that they can do it themselves," he added. "Does that make sense?"
When further asked about whether the raid would affect relationships with Korea, Trump said "No."
"We have a great relationship with South Korea, really good relationship," he said. "You know, we just made a trade deal." Trump concluded that he will "look into it."
Consular officials began interviewing the detained workers on Saturday. Female employees are reportedly being held at a separate, women-only detention facility.
“The first round of consular interviews has been completed,” said Consul General Cho. “We’re also nearly done with the interviews at the facility housing the female detainees.”
“I met with them in the cafeteria where they were gathered, and they are doing well,” he added. “Of course, it's not as comfortable as being at home, but they seem to be in good health.”
“We’re doing our utmost to send home those who wish to return as swiftly as possible,” Cho said, adding, “We’ll move quickly to ensure that anyone who wants to return to Korea can do so without delay.”
ICE agents conducted a raid on Thursday at a battery plant construction site in Ellabell, Georgia, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution. A total of 475 people were detained, including over 300 Koreans.
The presidential office announced on Sunday that negotiations for the release of the Korean workers had been finalized and that a chartered flight would depart “as soon as administrative procedures are completed.”
As of Monday, the workers are expected to be repatriated voluntarily rather than through deportation.
The Korean government has been coordinating with U.S. authorities to facilitate voluntary departures rather than forced deportations, according to diplomatic sources.
Korean workers at the Folkston facility were reportedly given the option of either immediate deportation — resulting in a five-year re-entry ban — or remaining in detention for several months while awaiting trial.
A deportation record could lead to long-term consequences such as entry bans or disadvantages during visa interviews, prompting the Korean government to push for a resolution that minimizes harm to both individuals and companies by avoiding official deportation procedures.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to depart for the United States on Monday to conclude negotiations with U.S. officials and discuss measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, including potential reforms to visa policies.
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo expressed regret in a phone call Saturday with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker over the timing of the incident, noting it occurred during a critical period for Korea-U.S. relations, shortly after the summit between Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump.
Park also raised concerns about how scenes of a large number of Koreans being arrested were broadcast without filters by media outlets.
Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, shortly after the press briefing, “I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws.
"Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so," said the post.
"What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers. Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)