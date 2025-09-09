Incheon marks Korean War landing with call for worldwide peace
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:58
Incheon Metropolitan City and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the military announced that commemorations marking the 75th Anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation will be held from Friday to Sept. 18.
This year’s event was organized to honor the historical lessons of the Incheon Landing Operation, pay tribute to the sacrifices of veterans and reinforce Incheon’s status as an “International City of Peace.”
Under the theme of “Freedom Gained through Dedication, Incheon, the International City of Peace,” City Hall organized the event with four themes: “Memory and Gratitude,” “Harmony and Peace,” “Solidarity and the Future” and “Participation and Empathy” to honor the valuable sacrifices of veterans and express gratitude for their dedication to protecting freedom and peace.
The commemorations began on Yeongheung Island on Tuesday, honoring the 14 fallen special mission soldiers of Operation Chromite.
On Saturday, the Little Singers of Paris will perform “A Night for Peace and Harmony” at the Arts Center Incheon. From next Tuesday to Sept. 19, the Incheon International Choir Festival will welcome 35 local and foreign choirs to perform songs with the theme of world peace. At Pier 8’s inner port, the Navy will host a warship open house and a security exhibition to highlight the value of security.
On Sunday, a Peace Camp with international students from United Nations member states that sent troops to the Korean War will be held at Harbor Park Hotel to promote global exchange and solidarity, and the Incheon Landing Operation Street Parade will run through the city under the theme of a “parade for peace.” Flag bearers of the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the 17th Infantry Division, the U.S. Eighth Army Band and a guard of honor will participate.
On Monday, wreath-laying and memorial ceremonies commence at Freedom Park and Wolmi Park, including a tribute at a statue of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a memorial for the indigenous victims of Wolmi Island and a remembrance ceremony for the fallen Navy intelligence unit.
On the same day, at Pier 8, a commemorative reenactment of the Incheon landing will be held with some 1,500 domestic and international veterans, Navy and Marine Corps personnel and military delegations from participating countries in attendance. Naval landing ships, Landing Ship Fast vessels, a maritime operational helicopter and Korean assault amphibious vehicles will participate.
“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation, offering a meaningful occasion to honor the sacrifices made to protect peace and freedom,” Incheon mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said, adding, “This commemorative week provides an opportunity to express our deep gratitude and respect to veterans, while allowing Incheon to share the values of peace with the international community and future generations.”
“Through this event, which embraces unity, solidarity and future generations, Incheon will further strengthen its status as an International City of Peace and take a leap forward as a city recognized worldwide.
The full schedule of events is provided on the bottom.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
