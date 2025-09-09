 Cha Biotech's U.S. CDMO arm inks vector deal with Cirsium
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:29
Matica Biotechnology's plant in College Station, Texas [CHA BIOTECH]

 
Matica Biotechnology, the U.S. contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) arm of Cha Biotech, announced Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Cirsium Biosciences to produce the California-based firm's vectors.
 
The companies did not disclose the value of the contract for the nonexclusive strategic partnership.
 

Under the agreement, Matica Bio will develop manufacturing processes and provide analytical and downstream support for Cirsium’s plant-based adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. Matica Bio will also produce vectors for Cirsium.
 
Cirsium is a viral vector manufacturing platform developer based in San Diego. It is developing an advanced gene therapy platform using plant-based transient gene delivery, with the goal of reducing production time for disease-treating gene therapies.
 
High costs and limited efficiency in AAV manufacturing remain major hurdles for gene therapy’s development and wider access. The companies expect the collaboration to make the manufacturing process more efficient, such as by shortening production cycles and improving scalability.
 
“Partnering with Cirsium means working alongside a company committed to advancing innovation in gene therapy. We are proud to be an early partner in this decentralized model,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. "Together, we’re working to shape the future of next-generation treatments and expand availability to more patients."
 
"Our hub-and-spoke model allows us to partner with leading organizations like Matica Bio to expand AAV manufacturing flexibility and scalability,” said Dr. Daniel Gibbs, CEO of Cirsium. “This collaboration reflects our mission to pursue more efficient approaches to gene therapy manufacturing.”
 
Cha Biotech launched Matica Bio in 2019 in Texas to enter the U.S. cell and gene therapies CDMO market.
 
Matica Bio secured contracts worth 10 billion won ($7.2 million) in 2024 with 10 local biotech firms. This year, it has booked the same amount in the first half alone, putting it on track to exceed its full-year order target of 20 billion won.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
