HD Hyundai shows off AI, latest carriers at Gastech 2025
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:42
- LIM JEONG-WON
HD Hyundai is presenting a range of environmentally friendly and AI-powered ship technologies at Gastech 2025, the world’s largest gas exhibition, which opened in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.
The four-day event brings together more than 1,000 companies and is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors.
Six HD Hyundai affiliates, including HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Samho, HD Hyundai Marine Solution and HD Hyundai Electric, are participating in Gastech 2025.
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and executives from sales, research and development and engineering are attending to introduce the company’s latest technology and discuss industry development with global shipowners and classification societies.
The company plans to take part in 36 events during the exhibition, including technology certifications from leading classification societies and memorandum of understanding (MOU) signings with international partners.
HD Hyundai will receive basic approval from the DNV Vessel Register for a next-generation gas carrier design featuring crew accommodations at the bow, creating additional deck space for multiple wind-assisted propulsion systems aimed at improving fuel efficiency.
It will also secure certification from the American Bureau of Shipping for AI-based energy solutions, including VesselWise, which autonomously optimizes equipment operation without crew intervention and AI-CHS, which calculates optimal use of boil-off gas during voyages.
In addition, HD Hyundai will sign an MOU with Sweden’s Consilium to test an AI-powered fire detection feature for its HiCAMS integrated safety monitoring solution, linking it with conventional onboard fire detection systems.
Another MOU with Lloyd’s Register will cover a joint project to retrofit LPG carriers with ammonia dual-fuel systems using HD Hyundai’s in-house ammonia fuel supply technology.
On Wednesday, the company will host a technical seminar for shipowners and classification societies outlining its development of technology for future gas carriers.
“HD Hyundai possesses optimal ship technologies that both meet environmental regulations and maximize performance,” a company representative said. “We will continue investing in innovation to lead the era of carbon neutral shipping.”
