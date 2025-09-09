 HD Hyundai shows off AI, latest carriers at Gastech 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD Hyundai shows off AI, latest carriers at Gastech 2025

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:42
A render of HD Hyundai's booth at Gastech 2025, which began in Milan, Italy on Sept. 9 [HD HYUNDAI]

A render of HD Hyundai's booth at Gastech 2025, which began in Milan, Italy on Sept. 9 [HD HYUNDAI]

 
HD Hyundai is presenting a range of environmentally friendly and AI-powered ship technologies at Gastech 2025, the world’s largest gas exhibition, which opened in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.
 
The four-day event brings together more than 1,000 companies and is expected to draw over 50,000 visitors.
 

Related Article

 
Six HD Hyundai affiliates, including HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Samho, HD Hyundai Marine Solution and HD Hyundai Electric, are participating in Gastech 2025.
 
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and executives from sales, research and development and engineering are attending to introduce the company’s latest technology and discuss industry development with global shipowners and classification societies.
 
The company plans to take part in 36 events during the exhibition, including technology certifications from leading classification societies and memorandum of understanding (MOU) signings with international partners.
 
HD Hyundai will receive basic approval from the DNV Vessel Register for a next-generation gas carrier design featuring crew accommodations at the bow, creating additional deck space for multiple wind-assisted propulsion systems aimed at improving fuel efficiency.
 
It will also secure certification from the American Bureau of Shipping for AI-based energy solutions, including VesselWise, which autonomously optimizes equipment operation without crew intervention and AI-CHS, which calculates optimal use of boil-off gas during voyages.
 
In addition, HD Hyundai will sign an MOU with Sweden’s Consilium to test an AI-powered fire detection feature for its HiCAMS integrated safety monitoring solution, linking it with conventional onboard fire detection systems.
 
Another MOU with Lloyd’s Register will cover a joint project to retrofit LPG carriers with ammonia dual-fuel systems using HD Hyundai’s in-house ammonia fuel supply technology.
 
On Wednesday, the company will host a technical seminar for shipowners and classification societies outlining its development of technology for future gas carriers.
 
“HD Hyundai possesses optimal ship technologies that both meet environmental regulations and maximize performance,” a company representative said. “We will continue investing in innovation to lead the era of carbon neutral shipping.”
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea HD Hyundai Gastech 2025 ships technologies exhibition

More in Industry

HD Hyundai shows off AI, latest carriers at Gastech 2025

Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.

LG Chem cathode material plant becomes IRA compliant after Toyota Tsusho acquires 25% stake

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong visits company's newly built North America headquarters

Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm

Related Stories

Korea's shipbuilding giants drop anchor in Singapore for Gastech 2023

U.S. Navy officials, HD Hyundai discuss advanced shipyards during research center visit

HHI attends 50th Gastech, obtains certifications, signs MOU

Avikus to supply Korean shipping companies with autonomous navigation technology

HD Hyundai says robots will be building ships in 2030
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)