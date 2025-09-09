Hyundai unveils concept EV THREE in Munich. Could it become the Ioniq 3?
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 16:00
- SARAH CHEA
MUNICH — Hyundai Motor has torn the wrapping off a new concept car named THREE at the IAA Mobility 2025 event on Tuesday. The car hints at potentially becoming the Ioniq 3 and specifically targets European consumers.
Set to become the most compact vehicle in Hyundai’s Ioniq EV range, the model is expected to launch in 2026 and will sit beneath the high-performance SUV, Ioniq 5.
The hatchback-style design features a vertical tailgate and wide steel surfaces across the exterior, creating a smooth curvature. The sculpted volume that flows from the C-pillar to the sides and rear adds a compact yet soft visual presence.
At the rear, Hyundai has boldly incorporated rectangular, speaker-like elements reminiscent of exhaust outlets, along with a lower cladding component that evokes the look of a spaceship.
"The THREE concept is a model that represents the company’s next chapter in electrification,” Hyundai said at the event, adding that it embodies Hyundai’s "vision to offer mobility that is both practical and emotionally resonant — made possible through its compact form factor."
A standout feature of the THREE concept is the BYOL (Bring Your Own Lifestyle) interface embedded into the driver’s dashboard — a personalized system that allows users to tailor key driving functions to their unique tastes, routines and lifestyle preferences.
Adding a playful yet distinctive identity, Hyundai has also infused the THREE concept with a signature character, Mr. Pix, subtly integrated across both the interior and exterior — embodying the car’s creative spirit and human-centric design philosophy.
Many suspect the concept to end up becoming the Ioniq 3, but it remains uncertain whether this will indeed be the case. When Hyundai first revealed its SEVEN concept car in 2021, it was later debuted as the Ioniq 9, defying expectations that it would be released as the Ioniq 7.
Hyundai displayed the THREE concept along with seven EVs, including the Ioniq 5 concept car and Ioniq 6 N, at a dedicated 580-square-meter (6,240-square-foot) booth as part of the IAA Open Space in Munich — which runs through Sept. 14 during the IAA Mobility 2025 event.
This year’s IAA Mobility, Europe’s largest auto show, is buzzing with unprecedented energy as automakers shift their strategic focus to Europe, seeking to avoid the impact of U.S. tariff conflicts.
Kia also set up its own booth at the event to showcase the EV2, a compact electric SUV for the European market. First revealed in Spain last year, the compact SUV would be priced at around 30,000 euros ($35,000), positioning it as a more accessible entry into the EV arena. Following the European rollout of the EV4 and the midsize EV5 later this year, the EV2 is slated for launch in 2026.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 106,000 EVs in Europe, marking a 46 percent jump on year and hitting a record high. This outpaced the overall growth of the European EV market, where a total of 1.38 million units were sold during the same period, up 25.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
BMW unveiled the all-new iX3 — the first production model built on its Neue Klasse EV platform — at the IAA Mobility 2025, while Volkswagen held a global premiere for its ID. CROSS concept car, a fully electric compact SUV. Polestar chose the event as the place to unveil the Polestar 5.
