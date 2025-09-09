 JoongAng Group, Naver to jointly operate new media broadcasting rights for Olympics, FIFA World Cup
JoongAng Group, Naver to jointly operate new media broadcasting rights for Olympics, FIFA World Cup

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 19:23 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 19:31
Logos of broadcaster JTBC, the Olympic Games and Naver [JOONGANG ILBO]

JoongAng Group signed an agreement with Naver on Tuesday to jointly operate new media broadcasting rights for the Summer and Winter Olympics as well as the FIFA World Cup.
 
Through the deal, the two sides will form a strategic partnership and present a new model of collaboration in the sports media industry. The partnership aims to combine JoongAng’s production capabilities with Naver’s digital infrastructure to create a new type of sports media service.
 

Naver plans to break away from the conventional model of selective coverage by offering real-time live broadcasts and simultaneous direct streaming of all matches.
 
The companies will also expand their cooperation into related businesses, including coproducing content and hosting offline events, to build a fan-centered ecosystem that integrates content, community, and digital engagement.
 
The JoongAng Group and Naver also intend to pioneer new business models that integrate broadcasting with digital AI solutions, enhancing both the viewer experience and advertising effectiveness, while promoting public campaigns to highlight the social value of the Olympics and World Cup.
 
Under the slogan “We support you, Korea,” the campaign will emphasize national unity and social cohesion.
 
“This agreement with Naver will present a new business model for the sports industry,” a JoongAng Group official said. “We believe this partnership will mark an important turning point in the sports content market.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
tags Korea JoongAng Group Naver Olympics FIFA broadcasting agreement

