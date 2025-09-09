 Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:39
Bottles of pharmaceutical products are displayed at the Samsung Biologics promotion center in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on May 25, 2021. [YONHAP]

Bottles of pharmaceutical products are displayed at the Samsung Biologics promotion center in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on May 25, 2021. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Biologics, Korea's leading biotech firm, said Tuesday it has secured a 1.8 trillion-won ($1.29 billion) contract to provide manufacturing services for a U.S. pharmaceutical company through 2029.
 
The latest agreement raises the company's cumulative contract manufacturing value this year to more than $3.6 billion, it said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
Samsung Biologics said it has landed sizable deals this year by responding to evolving client needs in Asia, Europe and the United States.
 
The company has partnerships with 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical firms and continues to extend contracts with existing clients to support the development of new therapies, the release said.
 
Samsung Biologics currently operates five biopharmaceutical plants in Songdo, Incheon, with three additional facilities scheduled for completion by 2032.
 
Its existing plants have a combined annual capacity of 784,000 liters (207,083 gallons), which will increase to 1.324 million liters once the new facilities come online.
 
In the first half of this year, Samsung Biologics' operating profit jumped 47 percent on-year to 962.29 billion won on revenue of 2.59 trillion won, up 23 percent from a year earlier.

Yonhap
tags Samsung Biologics Biotech Korea

More in Industry

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong visits company's newly built North America headquarters

Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm

How the rise of AI is reshaping Samsung and SK hynix

Incheon Airport snubs court order to cut rents for duty free shops by 25%

Chipotle set to spice up Korea in the first half of next year

Related Stories

Samsung Biologics signs strategic agreement with Kurma Partners

Samsung Biologics opens world's largest single pharmaceutical plant in Incheon

Samsung Biologics accuses employees joining Lotte of trade secret theft

Samsung Biologics takes Lotte to court over secrets leak

Samsung Biologics maintains hot streak with latest biomanufacturing contract
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)