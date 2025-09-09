Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:38 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:40
- CHO YONG-JUN
In Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” ramyeon isn’t just food — it’s practically a shared ritual among the members of HUNTR/X, the demon-hunting K-pop girl group. Sensing an opportunity to capitalize on the film’s buzz, Korea’s leading instant noodle maker, Nongshim, has jumped in with a limited-edition Shin Ramyun release inspired by the animated flick.
The 1,000 sets of limited-edition Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles featuring Zoey, Rumi, and Mira sold out instantly when sales opened on the company’s online store.
But that doesn’t mean that Hunters are completely out of luck. The ramyeon maker will open another limited run, releasing 1,000 more sets at a later date. The more common Nongshim ramyeon flavors with “KPop Demon Hunters” packaging are widely available throughout stores in Korea, as well as in countries in North America, Europe, Oceania and Southeast Asia.
The Korea JoongAng Daily is here to clear up any confusion surrounding the “KPop Demon Hunters” inspired instant noodle.
Q. Did the “KPop Demon Hunters” instant noodles sell out?
A. Some of them did. The “special” Shin Ramyun, referring to the Shin Ramyun cup noodles that replicated the design of the ones that HUNTR/X members Zoey, Rumi and Mira ate in the film, is sold out as of press time. Nongshim sold 1,000 sets, with each set consisting of six cup noodles — two sets of cup noodles themed after each of the three members — were off the shelves only one minute and 40 seconds after the sales began on Aug. 29.
Nongshim told the Korea JoongAng Daily that it plans to sell 1,000 more sets in the near future, but the sales of the “special” edition ramyeons will remain exclusive to Nongshim's online store in Korea; there are no plans to sell them overseas.
But are there other “KPop Demon Hunters” Nongshim instant noodles I can buy?
What didn’t sell out was the regular Nongshim Shin Ramyun flavor featuring the “KPop Demon Hunters” design on its packaging. Ranging from HUNTR/X to Saja Boys and Durpy, the instant noodles featuring “KPop Demon Hunters” designs, though limited, are not capped at 1,000 units. Nongshim said the volume it is producing “may last until the end of this year,” and the products will also be available overseas, though the company is still “preparing to export” them.
The "KPop Demon Hunters" packaging has also been applied to the company's Shrimp Crackers snacks and Shin Ramyun Toomba sauce.
Where can I buy the “KPop Demon Hunters" Nongshim instant noodles?
Most Korean retailers, ranging from convenience stores to big discount retailers, should have the "KPop Demon Hunters" Nongshim Shin Ramyun, Prawn Crackers and Shin Ramyun Toomba sauce on their shelves. The Lotte Mart Zetta, next to Seoul Station in central Seoul, along with many convenience stores, all have the ramyeon in stock.
The 1,000 limited-unit Shin Ramyun will only be sold on Nongshim Mall.
Is the "KPop Demon Hunters" ramyeon more expensive?
No. A six-pack of both "KPop Demon Hunters" and standard ramyeon currently costs 11,990 won ($8.65).
Does the “KPop Demon Hunters” ramyeon taste different?
No. Only its exterior packaging is different.
Will there be more “KPop Demon Hunters” Nongshim products in the future?
The company said it has no current plans to expand the collaboration.
