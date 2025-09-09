 Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:38 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 14:40
 
[SCREEN CAPTURE]

[SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
In Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” ramyeon isn’t just food — it’s practically a shared ritual among the members of HUNTR/X, the demon-hunting K-pop girl group. Sensing an opportunity to capitalize on the film’s buzz, Korea’s leading instant noodle maker, Nongshim, has jumped in with a limited-edition Shin Ramyun release inspired by the animated flick.
 
The 1,000 sets of limited-edition Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles featuring Zoey, Rumi, and Mira sold out instantly when sales opened on the company’s online store.
 
But that doesn’t mean that Hunters are completely out of luck. The ramyeon maker will open another limited run, releasing 1,000 more sets at a later date. The more common Nongshim ramyeon flavors with “KPop Demon Hunters” packaging are widely available throughout stores in Korea, as well as in countries in North America, Europe, Oceania and Southeast Asia.
 

Related Article

 
The Korea JoongAng Daily is here to clear up any confusion surrounding the “KPop Demon Hunters” inspired instant noodle.
 
A scene from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ where characters are seen eating ramyeon [NETFLIX]

A scene from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ where characters are seen eating ramyeon [NETFLIX]
Q. Did the “KPop Demon Hunters” instant noodles sell out?
 
A. Some of them did. The “special” Shin Ramyun, referring to the Shin Ramyun cup noodles that replicated the design of the ones that HUNTR/X members Zoey, Rumi and Mira ate in the film, is sold out as of press time. Nongshim sold 1,000 sets, with each set consisting of six cup noodles — two sets of cup noodles themed after each of the three members — were off the shelves only one minute and 40 seconds after the sales began on Aug. 29.
 
Nongshim told the Korea JoongAng Daily that it plans to sell 1,000 more sets in the near future, but the sales of the “special” edition ramyeons will remain exclusive to Nongshim's online store in Korea; there are no plans to sell them overseas.
 
But are there other “KPop Demon Hunters” Nongshim instant noodles I can buy?
 
What didn’t sell out was the regular Nongshim Shin Ramyun flavor featuring the “KPop Demon Hunters” design on its packaging. Ranging from HUNTR/X to Saja Boys and Durpy, the instant noodles featuring “KPop Demon Hunters” designs, though limited, are not capped at 1,000 units. Nongshim said the volume it is producing “may last until the end of this year,” and the products will also be available overseas, though the company is still “preparing to export” them.
 
The "KPop Demon Hunters" packaging has also been applied to the company's Shrimp Crackers snacks and Shin Ramyun Toomba sauce.
 
Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles are displayed in a store in Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 31. [YONHAP]

Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles are displayed in a store in Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Aug. 31. [YONHAP]

 
Where can I buy the “KPop Demon Hunters" Nongshim instant noodles?



Most Korean retailers, ranging from convenience stores to big discount retailers, should have the "KPop Demon Hunters" Nongshim Shin Ramyun, Prawn Crackers and Shin Ramyun Toomba sauce on their shelves. The Lotte Mart Zetta, next to Seoul Station in central Seoul, along with many convenience stores, all have the ramyeon in stock.
 
The 1,000 limited-unit Shin Ramyun will only be sold on Nongshim Mall.
 
Is the "KPop Demon Hunters" ramyeon more expensive?

No. A six-pack of both "KPop Demon Hunters" and standard ramyeon currently costs 11,990 won ($8.65).
 

Does the “KPop Demon Hunters” ramyeon taste different?
 
No. Only its exterior packaging is different.
 
Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles are displayed at a discount store in Seoul on Aug. 28. [YONHAP]

Nongshim Shin Ramyun instant noodles are displayed at a discount store in Seoul on Aug. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Will there be more “KPop Demon Hunters” Nongshim products in the future?
 
The company said it has no current plans to expand the collaboration.
 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Nongshim shin ramyun ramyeon kpop demon hunters netflix

More in Industry

HD Hyundai shows off AI, latest carriers at Gastech 2025

Want the sold-out 'KPop Demon Hunters' noodles? Another batch is coming — here's how to get it.

LG Chem cathode material plant becomes IRA compliant after Toyota Tsusho acquires 25% stake

Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong visits company's newly built North America headquarters

Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm

Related Stories

Nongshim launches snacks and ramyeon tied to Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters”

Nongshim to supply Toomba-flavored Shin Ramyun in Australia, Japan

Ramyeon rush: Noodles inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters' hit shelves

A kick in the Shin: Nongshim raises prices of ramyeon

Nongshim launches ramyeon menu at U.S. military base in Texas
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)