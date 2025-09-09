As seen in 'KPop Demon Hunters': Leeum hosts exhibit on iconic 'tiger and magpie' images
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 15:01
SHIN MIN-HEE
The Leeum Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition featuring tigers and magpies, two iconic animals deeply rooted in traditional Korean culture, through Nov. 30.
Titled “Tigers and Magpies,” the exhibition explores Korean aesthetics, humor and sociopolitical satire throughout history using the two motifs.
The tiger and magpie are two of the most beloved animals in Korea, as the tiger is believed to ward off evil spirits and the magpie a symbol of good fortune. These two creatures were especially commonly portrayed in minhwa (folk painting) in the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
The seven works on display include late 16th-century paintings that depict the origins of the tiger and magpie, 19th-century minhwa and a painting by Kim Hong-do (1745-1806), a renowned Joseon-era artist.
A painting titled “Tigers and Magpies” (1592), owned by the museum, is also being showcased to the Korean public for the first time. Considered the epitome of tiger and magpie paintings, it depicts a magpie perched on a branch of a pine tree above a tiger and its cubs.
Over time, the tiger and magpie paintings developed into minhwa, characterized by simplicity, freestyle expressions and humor, which reflected popular culture in the 19th century. An example is a painting that illustrates the tiger as corrupt officials and the magpie as commoners.
There is also a 19th-century Picasso-inspired tiger painting on view, which is said to have served as the inspiration for Hodori, the mascot of the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.
“This exhibition is a time-travel journey through Korean art, from a tiger painted 430 years ago to today’s K-culture icons,” said Cho Ji-yoon, head of the Leeum’s collection research division, in a statement, citing the two creatures’ appearances in the recent Netflix hit "KPop Demon Hunters."
“It offers a rare opportunity to trace the origins of Korean characters now drawing attention from all over the world and to gain a deeper understanding of our traditional culture."
Reservations can be made through the museum’s website, and admission is free. Tiger and magpie-related merchandise are also on sale at the museum’s gift shop.
