How 'KPop Demon Hunters' showcases Seoul's global potential
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 20:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
When Netflix’s monster hit “KPop Demon Hunters” turned Seoul’s rooftops and neon streets into a supernatural battleground, the city itself stole the spotlight. From hanok (traditional Korean house) eaves framing N Seoul Tower’s night glow to action sequences in the touristy neighborhood of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, Korea's capital got the kind of cinematic treatment usually reserved for Rome or Paris.
For example, instead of meeting in the narrow alleys of Bukchon Hanok Village in Jongno District, central Seoul, the main characters gather on rooftops. Viewers’ eyes naturally follow the elegant curves of the hanok roofs toward the romantic night view of N Seoul Tower.
Just as the film “Roman Holiday” (1953) helped define Rome’s image, content can shape the image of a city. The popularity of such works often translates into economic benefits, such as increased tourism. With “KPop Demon Hunters” fueling global interest in Seoul, the JoongAng Ilbo sat down with Yoo Hyun-joon, professor of architecture at Hongik University, to discuss how the city could further upgrade its appeal, at his office in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul, on Sept. 4.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. Have you seen “KPop Demon Hunters”?
A. Of course. This is the first foreign production I’ve seen that portrays Seoul so beautifully, from the hanok rooftops to the cityscape. It captured the city’s diverse character, where a 500-year-old capital coexists with skyscrapers. Paris, Rome and London feel as if their most cinematic moments have been frozen in time, but Seoul has a much wider spectrum.
If a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters" was made, where would you want it set?
I would choose Dosan Park (in Gangnam District, southern Seoul) or the Seoul National Cemetery (in Dongjak District, southern Seoul). The cemetery is a truly unique place within the city — quiet and solemn, in stark contrast to Seoul’s bustle. It was also a missed opportunity that the Han River parks weren’t properly featured. They offer vast, open waterfront spaces where people can safely spend time day and night. And if you look under Hannam Bridge, the rows of massive concrete piers resemble a giant temple rising out of the water.
The Han River has mostly been seen as a place for rest. What would you like to change about that?
The Hangang Bus project is just the beginning. The view from the middle of the river is entirely different from looking at it from Gangnam or Gangbuk [District, northern Seoul]. With its wide span, you’re surrounded entirely by water. It’s quiet — it feels like Lake Ontario in Canada. Because of the weirs, the river doesn’t flow too fast, making it an ideal space for water sports.
Why hasn't water sports development taken off on the Han River?
The biggest obstacle is Jamsu Bridge. Large yachts can’t pass through, effectively cutting the river east to west like a barrier. If the bridge’s highest section were redesigned as a drawbridge, the river could be used more effectively.
How can a megacity like Seoul continue to upgrade?
By digging logistics tunnels about two meters (6.6 feet) in diameter beneath major arterial roads. This would give rise to companies and industries building logistics robots, creating new engines of growth. It’s similar to when fiber-optic cables were laid decades ago. A market only works when there’s a high population density, which makes Seoul the perfect test bed.
How would you evaluate the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) as an architect?
I think DDP is underrated. It’s one of the late Zaha Hadid’s (1950-2016) works that clearly retains her unique design language with a high level of completion. Among public buildings constructed in Korea over the past 50 years, I believe it’s perhaps the only one that will still be standing a century from now.
Do you have any ideas to boost K-pop?
One that I've heard is to leverage the university festivals held each May. K-pop groups already perform on campuses, so why not link the festivals together into a “K-pop visitation event”? That would draw huge numbers of foreign tourists who would stay in Seoul and spend money. But one thing is clear: Unless a country produces cutting-edge products, people won’t admire it. Many think K-pop’s popularity boosts Korean products, but in fact, it’s the opposite. We must never lose our manufacturing base.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
