North Korea’s founding day and Its legacy (KOR)

On Sept. 9, 1948, in Pyongyang, the establishment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was proclaimed. Less than a month earlier, on August 15, the Republic of Korea was founded in Seoul. With two governments emerging on the peninsula, the division of Korea became a political reality only three years after Japan’s surrender in 1945.At the end of World War II, the Allies invited the Soviet Union to join the fight against Japan’s Kwantung Army. Under the Yalta Agreement, the Soviets declared war on Japan at midnight on Aug. 9, 1945. Contrary to expectations, Japanese defenses collapsed quickly. The Red Army advanced through Manchuria and entered northern Korea on Aug. 11. By Aug. 25, Soviet forces had taken Pyongyang, establishing a division at the 38th parallel: U.S. troops occupied the south, while Soviet troops controlled the north.For years, progressive circles in Korea placed responsibility for the division on President Syngman Rhee, the Republic of Korea, and the U.S. military government. That view lost ground when the diary of Terentii Shtykov, the Soviet political officer who directed military administration in the north, was uncovered after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His records revealed that Moscow had orchestrated the creation of a separate regime in the north, with Kim Il Sung at its center.Seventy-seven years later, North Korea has become a hereditary system rooted in the cult of Kim Il Sung. Leadership passed to his son Kim Jong-il and now to Kim Jong-un. Most recently, Kim’s daughter Kim Ju-ae appeared alongside him at a war commemoration event in Beijing, signaling the possibility of a fourth-generation succession.The state presents itself as a republic of the people, but has instead evolved into a dynastic order. Its claims to democracy are hollow, and its citizens remain under tight control. With succession appearing entrenched, even the notion of peaceful coexistence on the peninsula has become uncertain. The question facing Korea and its allies is no longer only about reunification, but whether stability with the North is even possible.1948년 9월 9일 평양에서 조선민주주의인민공화국 수립이 선포됐다. 이미 8월 15일 서울에서 대한민국 정부가 수립된 상황이었다. 이로써 한반도에 두 개의 정부가 병존하는 분단 체제가 성립했다. 1945년 8월 15일 일본이 패망한 후 3년 만의 일이었다.제2차 세계대전의 막바지, 연합군은 일본 관동군의 무장 해제를 위해 소련을 끌어들였다. 얄타회담에서 합의한 바에 따라 소련은 1945년 8월 9일 0시를 기점으로 일본에 선전포고를 하고 참전했다. 연합군의 예상과 달리 관동군은 순식간에 허물어졌고 소련군은 만주를 지나 8월 11일 한반도 북부에 진입했다. 결국 소련군이 8월 25일 평양을 점령하면서 북위 38도선 이남은 미군이, 그 북쪽은 소련이 분할하는 형국이 돼버렸다.국내 진보 세력은 남북 분단의 책임을 이승만과 대한민국, 더 나아가 미 군정의 탓으로만 돌리는 경향이 있었다. 그러나 연해주군관구 군사위원회 위원으로서 해방 후 북한의 소련 군정을 총지휘했던 소련의 정치장교 테렌티 스티코프의 일기가 옛소련 붕괴 후 발굴되면서 그러한 관점은 완전히 설 자리를 잃었다. 스탈린의 소련은 김일성을 중심으로 한 공산주의 세력을 완전히 배후 조종하면서 단독정권 수립을 기획하고 있었던 것이다.그로부터 77년이 흘렀다. 북한은 김일성 개인을 숭배하는 유사 신정 체제로 퇴행했고, 김정일을 거쳐 김정은으로 이어지는 3대 세습을 이루었다. 심지어 지난 3일 중국 전승절 행사 참석을 위한 김정은의 베이징 방문엔 딸 김주애가 동행하며 4대 세습을 예고하기도 했다(사진). 북한은 그저 조선처럼 왕위를 세습할 뿐, 민주주의도 없고 인민을 돌보지도 않으며 공화국도 아닌 나라가 돼버리고 만 것이다. 통일을 논하기에 앞서 평화적인 공존이 가능할지도 장담하기 어려워진 현실을 과연 어떻게 헤쳐나가야 할까.