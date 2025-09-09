Welcome Meeting Between Ruling and Opposition Leaders Must Not End as a Handshake Show (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung met with Democratic Party (DP) and People Power Party (PPP) leaders on Monday, producing rare images of smiles and handshakes across party lines. It was a refreshing moment in politics, which is often dominated by harsh words. Democratic Party Chair Jung Chung-rae, who previously refused to shake hands with the opposition, greeted People Power Party Chair Jang Dong-hyeok for the first time.“That looks good,” President Lee remarked as they shook hands.The meeting featured diagnoses and suggestions that could be considered model answers for today’s political landscape. Lee said, “We may fight and compete, but when it comes to the interests of the nation and the people, we should be able to speak with one voice.” He echoed Jang’s words, saying, “I fully agree that we must stop politics that destroy and embrace politics where everyone can live together.” Lee also gave Jang an additional chance to speak, a gesture noted by observers. To Jung, the president said, “As the governing party, you already hold more, so I hope you can yield a little more,” to which Jung replied, “I will.”The challenge is that Korea’s political reality rarely matches these model answers. Few citizens likely expect the goodwill to translate into genuine cooperation. Even during the exchange of pleasantries, political flashpoints loomed. Among them were bills to extend a special counsel and create a special tribunal for insurrection.Jang argued, “What the people want now is a president, not another special prosecutor. Please exercise the power of reconsideration over such bills.” Jung countered, quoting French writer Albert Camus, that “to not punish today’s crimes is to embolden tomorrow’s criminals,” and insisted that Korea must uphold a principle of zero tolerance for insurrection and treason.Still, the parties did agree to form a joint consultative body on economic issues affecting livelihoods. The proposal came from Jang and was accepted by both Lee and Jung. With security and diplomatic pressures mounting — including the detention of Korean workers at a U.S. plant in Georgia just before the meeting — Lee stressed the need for unity in advancing the national interest.The meeting should not end as a “handshake show.” If the DP and PPP use the new framework to build constructive dialogue, it can mark a first step toward a more responsible politics.어제(8일) 열린 이재명 대통령과 여야 지도부 회동에서 양당 대표가 손을 맞잡고 환하게 웃었다. 모처럼 접하는 반가운 정치 뉴스다. 비난과 막말로 헐뜯기만 하던 여야가 차분하고 품격 있게 대화하는 모습이 생경할 정도다. ‘악수는 사람과 한다’며 야당을 외면해 왔던 정청래 더불어민주당 대표는 장동혁 국민의힘 대표와 처음 악수를 했고, 이 대통령이 “보기 좋은데”라고 추임새를 넣는 장면도 연출됐다.이날 회동에서 현재 정치 구도에서 모범 답안이라 할 만한 진단과 제언이 많이 나왔다. 이 대통령은 “우리가 다투고 경쟁은 하되, 국민·국가 전체의 이익에 관한 사안에서는 한목소리를 낼 수 있으면 좋겠다”고 말했다. 장 대표의 발언을 인용해 “죽이는 정치를 그만하고 모두가 함께 사는 정치를 해야 한다는 말에 전적으로 공감한다”고도 했다. 이 대통령이 장 대표에게 공개 발언 기회를 한 차례 더 준 것도 인상적인 장면이었다. 정 대표에게는 “여당이신데, 더 많이 가지셨으니 좀 더 많이 내어주시면 좋겠다”고 제안해 “그렇게 하겠다”는 답변을 듣기도 했다.문제는 모범 답안을 알면서도 우리의 정치 현실에선 매번 오답이 반복된다는 점이다. 이날 회동과 덕담이 협치로 이어질 것이라 기대하는 국민은 많지 않을 듯하다. 여야 대표가 점잖게 주고받은 발언 속에도 당장 터질 것 같은 시한폭탄이 숨어 있었다. ‘더 센 특검 법안’과 내란특별재판부 설치 법안이 대표적이다. 장 대표는 “지금 국민은 특검이 아니라 대통령을 원하고 있다”며 “특검 연장 법안이나 특별재판부 설치 법안들에 대해서는 과감하게 재의요구권을 행사해 달라”고 요청했다. 이에 정 대표는 “오늘의 죄를 벌하지 않는다면 내일의 범죄에 용기를 준다는 말을 명심해야 한다”며 “프랑스 공화국이 관용으로 건설되지 않았듯 대한민국도 적어도 내란과 외환에 대해서는 무관용 원칙으로 다스려야 한다”고 맞섰다. 나치 청산을 주창했던 프랑스 작가 알베르 카뮈의 발언을 통해 반대 입장을 분명히 한 것이다.여야는 이날 회동에서 민생경제협의체를 구성하기로 합의했다. 장 대표의 제안을 이 대통령과 정 대표가 받아들였다고 한다. 협의체를 계기로 여야가 보다 건설적이고 지속적인 소통을 이어가야 한다. 이 대통령이 “매우 어려운 상황”이라고 토로할 정도로 외교·안보 상황이 긴박하다. 이날 회동도 대통령의 방미 성과를 공유하기 위한 것이었지만, 회동 직전 미국 조지아 공장 한국인 구금 사태가 벌어졌다. 이 대통령이 “국익과 국민의 복리 증진을 위해 함께 힘을 모으면 좋겠다”고 한 것도 그런 절박함을 반영했을 터다. 이번 회동이 단순한 ‘악수 쇼’로 끝나지 않고 여야가 국민 앞에 책임 있는 정치로 나아가는 출발점이 되길 바란다.