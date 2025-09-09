Ateez to visit Australia for first time in 7 years for Melbourne, Sydney concerts
Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 11:44
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Ateez will perform in Melbourne and Sydney for the first time in almost seven years as part of its ongoing "In Your Fantasy" world tour, its agency KQ Entertainment said Tuesday.
Ateez released the dates for its Australian and Asian leg of the tour for 2026 on Tuesday. According to the schedule, Ateez will perform in Taipei on Jan. 24, Jakarta on Jan. 31, Singapore on Feb. 22, Melbourne on March 3, Sydney on March 6, Manial on March 14, Kuala Lumpur on March 22, Macau on March 28 and Bangkok on April 4.
This will be the first time for Ateez to perform in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Macau ever since its debut. It will also be the first time in six years and seven months since the band's first world tour, 2019's "The Expedition Tour," that it will perform in the two Australian cities.
Ateez kicked off the "In Your Fantasy" tour with concerts at Incheon's Inspire Arena in Korea in July. It has since performed in 12 cities around the United States and is slated to perform in Japan this month: Saitama on Sept. 13, 14 and 15, Nagoya on Sept. 20 and 21 and Kobe on Oct. 22 and 23.
In July, all eight members renewed their contracts with KQ Entertainment for another seven years.
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, “Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.” The eight-member group consists of Seonghwa, Hongjoong, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)