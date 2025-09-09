 BabyMonster hits 10 million subscribers
BabyMonster hits 10 million subscribers

Published: 09 Sep. 2025, 17:58 Updated: 09 Sep. 2025, 18:50
Girl group BabyMonster [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
BabyMonster has surpassed 10 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel, setting a new record for the fastest K-pop girl group to reach the milestone, according to YG Entertainment Tuesday. 
 
The channel crossed the mark at about 1:16 p.m., one year and five months after the group's official debut on April 1, 2024. BabyMonster now ranks third among K-pop girl groups by subscriber count. 
 

The group will release its second EP on Oct. 10. The album will include four tracks: the title song “We Go Up,” along with “Psycho,” “Supa Dupa Luv” and “Wild.”
 
BabyMonster dropped its first single, “Batter Up,” on Nov. 27, 2023, without member Ahyeon, who was sidelined for health reasons. The group marked its official debut on April 1, 2024, when all seven members released their first EP, “BABYMONS7ER.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
